Kennesaw State edges Queens, advances to ASUN semifinals

Chris Youngblood’s jump shot with 2:21 left gave the Owls (24-8) a 62-60 lead and they led for the remainder.

Queens’ Chris Ashby made a 3-pointer with three seconds left brought the Royals (18-15) within 67-66 and they immediately called a timeout. Queens’ Trey Hubbard immediately fouled Youngblood who missed two foul shots but the Royals failed to get off a shot to end it.