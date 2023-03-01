X
Kennesaw State edges Queens, advances to ASUN semifinals

Credit: Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

State Sports Report
By Wire and staff reports
11 minutes ago

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Demond Robinson scored 24 points and top-seeded Kennesaw State beat Queens 67-66 on Tuesday night in an ASUN quarterfinal matchup.

Chris Youngblood’s jump shot with 2:21 left gave the Owls (24-8) a 62-60 lead and they led for the remainder.

Queens’ Chris Ashby made a 3-pointer with three seconds left brought the Royals (18-15) within 67-66 and they immediately called a timeout. Queens’ Trey Hubbard immediately fouled Youngblood who missed two foul shots but the Royals failed to get off a shot to end it.

Youngblood scored 12 points and Terrell Burden scored 10 for the Owls.

Kalib Mathews and Kenny Dye each scored 13 points and AJ McKee 11.

The Owls will host Lipscomb (20-12), which defeated Stetson in its quarterfinal game, in the semifinals Thursday. Kennesaw State defeated Lipscomb 85-72 at home in January in the only meeting of the season between the teams.

Wire and staff reports
Will Falcons spend their first-round pick on the defense?
