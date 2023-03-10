BreakingNews
Josh Pastner out at Georgia Tech after seven seasons
Kennesaw State announces 2023 football schedule

State Sports Report
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

Kennesaw State announced Friday its football schedule for next season, and as the Owls begin their move to Conference USA, they will play only nine games in 2023.

The Owls open the season at home Aug. 31 against Tusculum in a Thursday night game at Fifth Third Bank Stadium. That’s the first of five home games for Kennesaw State. The first road game is scheduled for the following week, Sept. 9 at Tennessee-Chattanooga.

This year’s schedule features back-to-back bye weeks, Oct. 14 and Oct. 21.

Kennesaw State began its transition from FCS to FBS after last season and is scheduled to join Conference USA on July 1, 2024. As part of the transition, the Owls are not playing a conference schedule in 2023. They will play future C-USA partner Sam Houston State in a Nov. 4 game in Huntsville, Texas.

The Owls end their season against Virginia-Lynchburg of the National Christian College Athletic Association. They also play Lincoln University of Oakland, California, which began playing football with the 2021 season.

2023 Kennesaw State schedule

Aug. 31 vs. Tusculum

Sept. 9 at Tennessee-Chattanooga

Sept. 16 vs. Furman

Sept. 23 at Tennessee Tech

Sept. 30 at Charleston Southern

Oct. 7 vs. Tennessee State

Oct. 28 vs. Lincoln (Calif.)

Nov. 4 at Sam Houston State

Nov. 11 vs. Virginia-Lynchburg

