Kennesaw State announces 2023 football schedule

Kennesaw State began its transition from FCS to FBS after last season and is scheduled to join Conference USA on July 1, 2024. As part of the transition, the Owls are not playing a conference schedule in 2023. They will play future C-USA partner Sam Houston State in a Nov. 4 game in Huntsville, Texas.

The Owls end their season against Virginia-Lynchburg of the National Christian College Athletic Association. They also play Lincoln University of Oakland, California, which began playing football with the 2021 season.