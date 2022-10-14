Kennesaw State accepts invitation to join Conference USA

The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia gave its conditional approval to the move at its meeting Wednesday.

According to Kennesaw State’s news release, the conditions were met when, “university stakeholder groups met this week to discuss the proposal, which includes a timeline for action as well as confirmation that the move will not require any increase in student fees. Following approval of the proposal from stakeholder groups, University System Chancellor Sonny Perdue provided final approval” Friday.