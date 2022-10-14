ajc logo
Kennesaw State accepts invitation to join Conference USA

State Sports Report
10 minutes ago

Conference USA invited Kennesaw State to become a member of the conference, and KSU accepted the offer, league and school officials announced Friday in a news release issued by KSU.

The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia gave its conditional approval to the move at its meeting Wednesday.

According to Kennesaw State’s news release, the conditions were met when, “university stakeholder groups met this week to discuss the proposal, which includes a timeline for action as well as confirmation that the move will not require any increase in student fees. Following approval of the proposal from stakeholder groups, University System Chancellor Sonny Perdue provided final approval” Friday.

Kennesaw State’s news release said that the transition from the FCS to the FBS will begin following the current football season and that KSU will join Conference USA for all sports July 1, 2024.

“It is an exciting time for Kennesaw State, and this is an opportunity to continue the upward trajectory of the athletic programs and academic mission of KSU,” school president Kathy Schwaig said in the news release.

