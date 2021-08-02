John Isner wins sixth Atlanta Open title in straight sets

More than two years after winning his most recent title, John Isner was able to raise a trophy for photo-op, smiled big and hug his wife as a champion, winning his sixth Atlanta Open title Sunday.
The former Georgia Bulldog staved off 19-year-old American Brandon Nakashima in straight sets, winning a tiebreaker 10-8 in the first set and closing out the match with a 7-5 win.
Nakashima quickly took the first point, winning 45-0. Isner wore a veil of defeat and was a little slow to return Nakashima’s serves.
Then Isner got to serve and dominated, using his size to his advantage like he has for the bulk of his career. As the set went on, Nakashima’s posture went unfazed and he was able to return some of the monster serves Isner delivered.
Nakashima had a 5-4 lead and hit a pretty volley to create a potential advantage point. Instead, Isner hunkered down and fought back to set up a first-set tiebreaker. Neither player wanted to give an inch and the tiebreaker featured several strong rallies.
Isner was able to win the set, he turned behind him to where his wife and kids were sitting and let out a loud yell as he gave a double fist pump.
With a one-set lead and the serve on his side, Isner played with more confidence and looser in the second set. His serves were strong, he was crafty in his volleys and he got Nakashima off his baseline.
Nakashima, playing in his second consecutive ATP final, didn’t go down without a fight. Isner held a 5-4 lead and was up 40-0 in the game as some members of the crowd rose to their feet.
The 19-year-old chipped away at Isner’s lead and used a brilliant soft volley to win the game, tying the set at five games apiece.
Isner has been there before though and wasn’t going to let the opportunity to win in his favorite venue slip away. The 6-foot-10 veteran upped his serve and used the pro-Isner crowd to put pressure on Nakashima.
After fighting off several advantage points, Nakashima forfeited a double fault for the last game point, handing Isner his sixth Atlanta Open title.
The win is Isner’s 16th professional title and his first on hard court since the 2018 edition of the Atlanta Open.
The two players were very congratulatory in the on-court trophy ceremony, after playing each other July 23 in Los Cabos, Mexico.
Before leaving the court, Isner let out a “Go Dawgs” as he headed to the exits.