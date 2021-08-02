John Isner wins sixth Atlanta Open title in straight sets

Isner was able to win the set, he turned behind him to where his wife and kids were sitting and let out a loud yell as he gave a double fist pump.

With a one-set lead and the serve on his side, Isner played with more confidence and looser in the second set. His serves were strong, he was crafty in his volleys and he got Nakashima off his baseline.

Nakashima, playing in his second consecutive ATP final, didn’t go down without a fight. Isner held a 5-4 lead and was up 40-0 in the game as some members of the crowd rose to their feet.

The 19-year-old chipped away at Isner’s lead and used a brilliant soft volley to win the game, tying the set at five games apiece.

Isner has been there before though and wasn’t going to let the opportunity to win in his favorite venue slip away. The 6-foot-10 veteran upped his serve and used the pro-Isner crowd to put pressure on Nakashima.

After fighting off several advantage points, Nakashima forfeited a double fault for the last game point, handing Isner his sixth Atlanta Open title.

The win is Isner’s 16th professional title and his first on hard court since the 2018 edition of the Atlanta Open.

The two players were very congratulatory in the on-court trophy ceremony, after playing each other July 23 in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Before leaving the court, Isner let out a “Go Dawgs” as he headed to the exits.