Joey Logano earns first win in Atlanta at Ambetter Health 400

A five-car accident then occurred with 51 laps to go, taking out leaders Aric Almirola and Kyle Larson, who slammed hard into the wall. Larson was seeking his third top-five finish, while Almirola potentially missed out on his first.

Logano led for the first 60 laps, earning his first stage victory of the season. Austin Cindric, another Ford driver, collected his first stage win in Stage 2.

Byron, who won here last March, was eliminated after suffering damage during the big collision. He’d won his previous two races and was the betting favorite Sunday. This was the third race at the repaved AMS. Logano joined Byron and Elliott as the winners on the remade track, which debuted last March.

AMS races often bring out notable Atlanta athletes. This time, several Falcons attended, including quarterback Desmond Ridder – likely the team’s Week 1 starter – and former Bulldogs Lorenzo Carter and John FitzPatrick. The AMS crowd was smaller than usual, perhaps partly due to the chillier weather (mid-40s during the afternoon).

The Cup Series returns to Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 9 for the Quaker State 400. Elliott won the event last summer, his first hometown victory.