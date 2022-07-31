Jenson Brooksby will face Alex de Minaur in Atlanta Open final

Combined Shape Caption Frances Tiafoe, left, and Jenson Brooksby shake hands after Brooksby's win in a semifinal at the Atlanta Open tennis tournament Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.) Credit: Hakim Wright Sr. Credit: Hakim Wright Sr. Combined Shape Caption Frances Tiafoe, left, and Jenson Brooksby shake hands after Brooksby's win in a semifinal at the Atlanta Open tennis tournament Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.) Credit: Hakim Wright Sr. Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

The final set proved to be a more competitive one.

The first game started with more energy from both Tiafoe and the crowd. Tiafoe took the early lead going up 30-0; however, Brooksby responded quickly, making the game 30 all. Brooksby continued his domination early, building his lead to 2-0. Tiafoe would get his second game win of the night, outlasting Brooksby in the third game and cutting the lead to 2-1. The next game would be Brooksby’s, sealed by a 99-mph ace to lead 3-1.

Despite being down, Tiafoe still had the crowd’s heart. After the roaring applause, he opened the next game with an ace. Tiafoe battled back to get the win and make the set 3-2.

Although Tiafoe’s performance was getting better, Brooksby refused to take his foot off the gas. With a spike making the game 40-15 and an ace sealing the game, his lead was up 4-2. Tiafoe took the next game to make it 4-3 and keep the competition alive. Brooksby took the lead 40-15 in the eighth game. A 102-mph ace by Brooksby sealed the next game to put his lead at 5-3. Tiafoe won the next game with a 128-mph serve. He went on to win and cut the lead to 5-4.

Tiafoe jumped out of the gate to get the first point of the set’s final game, but an out-of-bounds shot helped bring Brooksby back into the game and put the score at 15-all.

Not shaken, Brooksby took the 40-15 lead after an excellent serve. Tiafoe stayed in it with an out-of-bounds hit by Brooksby. Tiafoe powered back for deuce. Tiafoe has the advantage after an out-of-bounds hit. The back-and-forth battle continued after errors and out-of-bound hits on both sides. With the crowd fired up, Brooksby took the game and set.

Combined Shape Caption Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, reacts during this semifinal against Jenson Brooksby, of the United States, at the Atlanta Open tennis tournament Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.) Credit: Hakim Wright Sr. Credit: Hakim Wright Sr. Combined Shape Caption Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, reacts during this semifinal against Jenson Brooksby, of the United States, at the Atlanta Open tennis tournament Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.) Credit: Hakim Wright Sr. Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Seven of Brooksby’s points on serve came from the final game of this set after Tiafoe earned his first and only breakpoint and saved five match points before Brooksby powered through to collect the win.

“I definitely had some more nerves towards the end of the second set, especially in that game as well,” Brooksby said. “You know, I knew he’d compete hard to try to get the break back in that game. The biggest challenge for me in games like that is really just to relax and not really think out there and just loosen up my game.”

Combined Shape Caption Alex de Minaur (AUS) reacts after winning against Ilya Ivashka. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Combined Shape Caption Alex de Minaur (AUS) reacts after winning against Ilya Ivashka. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Brooksby will face No. 3 seed and 2019 champion Alex de Minaur in Sunday’s final.

“I’m going to treat the preparation and how I need to focus out there the same as it is for any other match,” Brooksby said. “But also, you know, that also reflects a little bit on the last two [matches] and I think I’ve had a couple experiences with that now, and that’ll only help me for tomorrow.”

De Minaur punched his ticket to his second Atlanta Open final with his 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 win over Ilya Ivashka. Interrupted due to a rain delay, the first set proved to be challenging for both players. De Minaur took off with a quick 3-0 lead. However, Ivashka pushed through to take the next three and tie the set. After the storm, Ivashka broke away to take the set. But de Minaur handled Ivashka in the second set for a 6-2 win and similarly took the third set.