Jamari Thrash leads nine Georgia State choices on All-Sun Belt teams

Thrash, a junior from Troup High in LaGrange, was the lone Panther named to the first team. He led the league with 1,122 yards on 61 receptions with seven touchdowns. He had 100 yards in each of the last three games and accounted for 46% of the team’s passing yards.

Named to the second team were cornerback Quavian White, center Malik Sumter and guard Pat Bartlett. Safety Antavious Lane was a third-team choice. It was the fourth year Sumter has made the all-conference list, the third time for White and Lane and the second for Bartlett.