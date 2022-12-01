Jamari Thrash leads nine Georgia State choices on All-Sun Belt teams

Jamari Thrash, who led the league in receiving yards, was one of nine Georgia State football players on the All-Sun Belt Conference team.
Thrash, a junior from Troup High in LaGrange, was the lone Panther named to the first team. He led the league with 1,122 yards on 61 receptions with seven touchdowns. He had 100 yards in each of the last three games and accounted for 46% of the team’s passing yards.
Named to the second team were cornerback Quavian White, center Malik Sumter and guard Pat Bartlett. Safety Antavious Lane was a third-team choice. It was the fourth year Sumter has made the all-conference list, the third time for White and Lane and the second for Bartlett.
Honorable-mention choices were quarterback Darren Grainger, running back Tucker Gregg, defensive end Javon Denis and kicker/punter Michael Hayes.
The Sun Belt’s player of the year was Grayson McCall of Coastal Carolina. The offensive player of the year was Todd Centeio of James Madison and the defensive player of the year was Carlton Martial of Troy. The freshman of the year was Jared Brown of Coastal Carolina, who played at Parkview High School in Lilburn.
