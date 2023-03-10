Homegrown talent helping Kennesaw State make history

In the final season of Al Skinner’s coaching regime (6-26 record in 2018-19), the Owls had three players from Georgia on the roster. Now, that number is up to eight, with three more having played high school basketball in Georgia, and another (forward Demond Robinson) who is from Alabama but played AAU basketball with Edwards in Atlanta.

With the Owls at 26-8, ASUN Conference champions and about to make their first Division I NCAA Tournament appearance, camaraderie among the largely homegrown team has played a helping hand.

“It’s great, honestly,” guard Terrell Burden (Campbell High School) said. “Because I know a lot of them growing up and playing them in AAU. I played a couple of them in high school, so it goes. It’s great, being that I used to compete against them and now that they’re one of my brothers, so I feel like we can go back and laugh and stuff like that. Just being that all of us are from the same area, it just makes it 10 times better.”

Extending outside the roster, playing college basketball so close to home has been extra special for Burden, whose family can drive 20 minutes to see his games.

Going back to Abdur-Rahim’s point about local players helping to fill the stands, the Owls welcomed a Kennesaw State Convocation Center record crowd of 3,805 as they beat Liberty 67-66 on March 5. Now, they await their seeding and will host a watch party at the Convocation Center on at 5 p.m. Sunday as they find out who and where they’re playing in the first round.

“It means the world to me,” Burden said. “I feel like I’m at home. And so I’m glad that we’re bringing back the culture that was once, not lost, but it wasn’t the same. So now that we have that culture, we want to continue to keep it where it’s at. So it feels great. … I feel like I’m always welcomed everywhere around here, so I always want to make people feel welcome for coming to the games. I always want to say hey to any children, any people that come and say hey. I just love the environment, I can’t ask for nothing better.”