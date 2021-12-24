Here’s what players get for participating in Peach Bowl

Here is a look at what players from Pittsburgh and Michigan State will recieve for participating in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Thursday. The game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a scheduled 7 p.m. kickoff.
Both Pittsburgh and Michigan State will be making their first-ever trip to the Peach Bowl. This year’s game represents the first Big Ten vs. ACC matchup in the Peach Bowl since 1988 when N.C. State and Iowa met.
For this year’s Peach Bowl:
*Each player on both teams will receive a $400 MasterCard Gift Card by University Fancards, a Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Watch and a Personalized Bowl Commemorative Football.
*Players receive private tours and access to several Atlanta-area attractions including the College Football Hall of Fame and the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historic Site.
*Players will have access to private hospitality suites that include pool tables, ping pong tables, Foosball tables, XBOX ONEs with assorted games, PlayStation Pro with assorted games and a private player barbershop.
*Team buses will be decked out in team and bowl graphics with police escorts as they travel around Atlanta.
