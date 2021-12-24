Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Here’s what players get for participating in Peach Bowl

ajc.com

Credit: Scott Cunningham

State Sports Report
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Here is a look at what players from Pittsburgh and Michigan State will recieve for participating in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Thursday. The game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a scheduled 7 p.m. kickoff.

Both Pittsburgh and Michigan State will be making their first-ever trip to the Peach Bowl. This year’s game represents the first Big Ten vs. ACC matchup in the Peach Bowl since 1988 when N.C. State and Iowa met.

For this year’s Peach Bowl:

*Each player on both teams will receive a $400 MasterCard Gift Card by University Fancards, a Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Watch and a Personalized Bowl Commemorative Football.

*Players receive private tours and access to several Atlanta-area attractions including the College Football Hall of Fame and the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historic Site.

*Players will have access to private hospitality suites that include pool tables, ping pong tables, Foosball tables, XBOX ONEs with assorted games, PlayStation Pro with assorted games and a private player barbershop.

*Team buses will be decked out in team and bowl graphics with police escorts as they travel around Atlanta.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Roseanna Smith defying odds, challenges of being a women’s football coach
22h ago
Georgia State looks to make school history in Camellia Bowl
Experienced offensive line gives Georgia State a lift
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top