GSU notebook: Gonzaga coach doesn’t consider Panthers a No. 16 seed

Slowing the Zags

Georgia State will have its hands full trying to slow a Gonzaga offense that leads the nation in scoring (87.8) and field-goal percentage (52.73).

“We’ve got to get back and play some defense,” Georgia State’s Kane Williams said. “We know what they’re known for and what they’re good at. We’ve just to weather the storm and keep playing. We know they’re going to throw the first punch, but we’re going to throw some punches as well.

“We’re not going to be scared, and we’re not going to back down. Not taking anything away from them, but they’ve got to be worried about us, as well.”

Georgia State’s defense has been outstanding. The Panthers have not allowed more than 71 points during their current 10-game winning streak. But Gonzaga is a different beast.

“It’s about doing what we emphasize, but doing it at a much better level because we haven’t seen anything that relates to that,” Lanier said. “The closest thing in our league is Arkansas State, the way they push the ball and put it right back on you. It’s one of those things that’s hard to simulate in practice, but we’re emphasizing it.

“It’s one of those things where the urgency will be there. They’ll be on edge, and when they get in the game they’ll realize it’s even harder than they thought. Then you hope they can adapt and execute appropriately.”

Advice from the veteran

Kane Williams will be playing in his third NCAA Tournament, a first for any player to come through the program. He even competed against teammate Eliel Nsoseme, who was at Cincinnati, in 2018. He encouraged his teammates to enjoy the experience.

“Stay poised, enjoy the moment and soak it all in,” Williams said. “By the end of the day or next week it might be all over. Enjoy, have fun and let’s go win.”

The band’s all here

With the round-trip ticket from Atlanta to Portland starting around $1,200, not many Georgia State fans will be in the stands at the Moda Center. But the Panthers will have their rambunctious 35-member pep band under the direction of Chester Phillips and the cheer squad under coach Darryl Lyons in the building. They had a chance to check out the setting Wednesday morning while the team was working out.