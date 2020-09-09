GSU identifies two defensive contributors in camp

Clark Jeffery

“Coming off his redshirt year, (Clark) really changed his body, changed his mindset and he’s doing a really good job,” Elliott said.

Clark could earn playing time left by the graduation of Terry Thomas, an honorable mention All-Sun Belt player. He could join returners Dontae Wilson, the team’s defensive rock at nose guard, and Hardrick Willis, their top pass rusher, in the starting lineup.

“He has made a lot of plays for us over the course of camp,” Elliott said. “Probably because of his mentality, his explosiveness. On the defensive side, he’s going to be an impact player for us. He has been a pleasant surprise.”

Lane (5-9, 180) was a three-star athlete and had 103 tackles and six interceptions his senior year at Dwyer High School. He was a teammate of current Georgia State tight end Herman McCray at Oxbridge Academy.

Lane played in four games for the Panthers as a true freshman and made three tackles. This season he could fill the gap left at safety by the graduation of team captain Remy Lazarus and join returner Cedric Stone in the starting lineup.

“You’re going to hear a lot about him this year,” Elliott said. “One of the more explosive players on our football team. He generates a lot of turnovers, he’s a sure tackler and he’s one of the guys who has stepped up during fall camp.”

Much attention has been paid to improvement of the Georgia State defense. A year ago the Panthers ranked ninth in the 10-team league in scoring defense (36.2 points) and eighth in total defense (455.3 yards per game).

An impressive newcomer on offense has been running back Marcus Carroll from Union City. Carroll, an all-region player at Hapeville Charter, is competing for time with veterans Destin Coates and Seth Paige to replace Trae Barnett, the school’s all-time leading rusher.

The quarterback job has evolved into a two-man battle between redshirt freshman Jamil Muhammad, a transfer from Vanderbilt, and Cornelious Brown, a redshirt freshman from Birmingham. Highly regarded freshman Mikele Colasurdo will miss the season with COVID-19-related health issues.