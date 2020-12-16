Georgia State’s signing class leans heavily on defense

The highest rated players in the class are cornerback Brylan Lanier of Cottondale, Ala., inside linebacker Jordan Jones of Smith’s Station, Ala., and outside linebacker Jamarion Ellis, an Eastman native who graduated from IMG Academy and turned down an offer from Auburn.

“I really don’t like pointing out one individual in a signing class,” Elliott said. “I think they are all exceptional players, or we wouldn’t have taken the time to recruit them. I don’t care about offers. We want to make sure we get the right individuals. A lot of coaches, the first thing they do, is fill up the offer sheet. We try to make a decision if we want them.”

The only running back signed was Jaquan Dixon of Loris, S.C., who ran for 875 yards and 11 touchdowns in a five-game season. He rushed for 4,310 yards (8.9 per carry) and 73 touchdowns in his career.

The Panthers did not sign a quarterback, but Elliott said plans are in place to add “a quarterback or two.”

There are two legacy signees. Defensive end Omarion Hammond from Columbia, S.C., went to A.C. Flora High School – where Elliott’s parents attended years ago – and helped the school win its first state championship. Jaylin Tolbert attended Greenwood (S.C.), where all-conference receiver Sam Pinckney attended. Tolbert played quarterback in high school and led the team in rushing and passing, but will play receiver in college. He and Pinckney worked out together during the summer.

There are three Georgians on the list: offensive lineman Marquez Bargman and Montavious Cunningham, the latter from Clarke Central in Athens, and Fuches “Deuce” Lewis, a nose tackle from Calvary Day School in Savannah.

Georgia State is expected to have many of its seniors take advantage of a rule that gives them an extra season because of COVID-19. But Elliott said that was not a factor in determining who to recruit or sign.

“You have to act like you’re replacing every senior,” he said. “You can’t sit back and ask a senior, eight games into the season, if he’s planning to come back and let that dictate how you’re going to recruit. You have to assume none of them are coming back. We had the find the number we wanted to sign.”

Elliott said the COVID shutout actually helped the recruiting process. Staff members were able to connect with prospects through Zoom meetings and create relationships that would have been harder to maintain through traditional means.

“In the spring we were in constant contact with recruits,” Elliott said. “I’m pleased with the staff’s efforts, and now we’ve got to develop these guys.”

Georgia State December 2020 signees

Name, Pos., Ht., Wt., Hometown

Marquez Bargman, OL, 6-3, 285, Port St. Lucie, Fla.

Montavious Cunningham, OL, 6-3, 285, Athens

Christopher Davis, LB, 6-3, 215, Tampa, Fla.

Jaquan Dixon, RB, 5-11, 175, Loris, S.C.

Tylon Dunlap, DE, 6-1, 245, Charlotte, N.C.

Jamarion Ellis, OLB/DE, 6-2, 240, Eastman

Evan Graham, OLB, 6-1, 225, St. Petersburg, Fla.

Omarion Hammond, DE, 6-3, 250, Columbia, S.C.

Jordan Jones, ILB, 6-0, 210, Smiths Station, Ala.

Makkah Jordan, S, 5-10, 180, St. Petersburg, Fla

Brylan Lanier, CB, 6-1, 170, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Fuches Lewis, NT, 6-3, 290, Savannah

Tony McCray, CB, 5-11, 170, Clarksdale, Miss.

Jaylin Tolbert, WR, 6-3, 200, Greenwood, S.C.