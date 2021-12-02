ajc logo
X

Georgia State’s Gilmore becomes five-time All-Sun Belt choice

Georgia State guard Shamarious Gilmore became a five-time all-Sun Belt honoree when he was chosen to the first team for the 2021 team. (Ben Ennis photo)
Caption
Georgia State guard Shamarious Gilmore became a five-time all-Sun Belt honoree when he was chosen to the first team for the 2021 team. (Ben Ennis photo)

Credit: ben ennis

Credit: ben ennis

State Sports Report
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
59 minutes ago

Georgia State super senior Shamarious “Quion” Gilmore became a five-time all-conference honoree and was one of 13 Panthers selected to the All-Sun Belt Conference team that was announced Thursday.

Gilmore, the starting left guard, was joined on the first team by cornerback Antavious Lane.

Gilmore, a Riverdale native, was a first-team selection in 2020, a third-team pick in 2019 and an honorable mention choice in 2017 and 2018. He has played in 59 consecutive games and helped the Panthers average 224.5 yards rushing, No. 11 in FBS. Thanks to an additional season of eligibility because of COVID-19, Gilmore and Coastal Carolina lineman Trey Carter became the league’s first two five-time honorees.

Lane, a sophomore from West Palm Beach, Fla., had four interceptions and became the school’s career leader with eight picks. Lane was second-team all-conference in 2020.

Selected to the second team were center Malik Sumter and tight end Roger Carter. Running back Tucker Gregg, right guard Pat Bartlett, nose tackle Dontae Wilson, linebacker Blake Carroll, cornerback Quavian White were placed on the third team.

Honorable-mention choices were running back Jamyest Williams, tight end Aubry Payne, nose tackle Thomas Gore and linebacker Jordan Veneziale.

About the Author

ajc.com

Stan Awtrey
Follow Stan Awtrey on facebook

Stan Awtrey has been covering sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1977. He currently writes about high school sports, Georgia State University athletics and golf.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Ex-QB Jamil Muhammad making a difference for Georgia State defense
More COVID-19 woes: Georgia State cancels Tennessee State game
Kennesaw State advances to second round of FCS playoffs
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top