Georgia State’s Gilmore becomes five-time All-Sun Belt choice

Georgia State super senior Shamarious “Quion” Gilmore became a five-time all-conference honoree and was one of 13 Panthers selected to the All-Sun Belt Conference team that was announced Thursday.
Gilmore, the starting left guard, was joined on the first team by cornerback Antavious Lane.
Gilmore, a Riverdale native, was a first-team selection in 2020, a third-team pick in 2019 and an honorable mention choice in 2017 and 2018. He has played in 59 consecutive games and helped the Panthers average 224.5 yards rushing, No. 11 in FBS. Thanks to an additional season of eligibility because of COVID-19, Gilmore and Coastal Carolina lineman Trey Carter became the league’s first two five-time honorees.
Lane, a sophomore from West Palm Beach, Fla., had four interceptions and became the school’s career leader with eight picks. Lane was second-team all-conference in 2020.
Selected to the second team were center Malik Sumter and tight end Roger Carter. Running back Tucker Gregg, right guard Pat Bartlett, nose tackle Dontae Wilson, linebacker Blake Carroll, cornerback Quavian White were placed on the third team.
Honorable-mention choices were running back Jamyest Williams, tight end Aubry Payne, nose tackle Thomas Gore and linebacker Jordan Veneziale.
