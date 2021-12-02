Georgia State’s Gilmore becomes five-time All-Sun Belt choice

Gilmore, the starting left guard, was joined on the first team by cornerback Antavious Lane.

Gilmore, a Riverdale native, was a first-team selection in 2020, a third-team pick in 2019 and an honorable mention choice in 2017 and 2018. He has played in 59 consecutive games and helped the Panthers average 224.5 yards rushing, No. 11 in FBS. Thanks to an additional season of eligibility because of COVID-19, Gilmore and Coastal Carolina lineman Trey Carter became the league’s first two five-time honorees.