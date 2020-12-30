Georgia State women’s hoops pauses activities, postpone two games

Two Georgia State women’s basketball games scheduled for the coming weekend were postponed.
The program paused all team activities after two COVID-19 positive test results within the program.
The activities are shut down for a minimum of seven days. The individuals who were affected by the positive test results “will remain in isolation per CDC guidelines,” the school announced.
The Georgia State women were to play Coastal Carolina on Friday and Saturday at the GSU Sports Arena in their first Sun Belt games of the season.
Georgia State is 4-3 this season, including losses to Georgia (85-51) and Georgia Tech (62-38).