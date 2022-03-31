Georgia State to showcase new talent, have fun in spring football game

“We’ve got what we needed to get done out of our spring competition,” Elliott said. “They’re going to go out there and have a blast and hopefully put on a show, score some points. Hopefully we get some defensive turnovers and stops, kick a few field goals and extra points, shake hands with a few recruits, love on some fans and get this thing done.”

The Panthers return most starters on the 2021 team that went 8-5 and won the Camellia Bowl. Those veterans will play a few snaps, but most of the time will be allotted to those who stepped forward when given an opportunity in GSU’s talent-seeking spring.

“We had a really good spring, and we’ve had an opportunity to give some young guys some reps,” Elliott said “And when I say reps, I’m talking about a substantial amount of reps. And the improvement is evident from Day 1 to where we are now. Every single day you could see somebody improving and taking advantage of the opportunity to step in.”

Quarterback Darren Grainger, a challenger last spring after transferring from Furman, is ensconced at No. 1. Grainger took over the starting job in the third week and established himself as a two-way threat. He said he feels more comfortable and is ready for a larger role.

“I’m more vocal with my teammates,” Grainger said. “This is my show now and just to be able to talk and communicate with my guys on that level and make sure we don’t have any mix-ups.”

Elliott said Grainger has benefitted from another season in the system.

“He’s understood the concepts we’re trying to put in front of him,” Elliott said. “His throwing game has improved, and his knowledge of the run game has improved. He’s really, really mature and ready to have a big season.”

Georgia State has seen numerous offensive and defensive players improve their standing during spring camp.

Explore Gore continues to show aggressiveness in spring camp

Three of the defensive bright spots this spring have been defensive end Jeff Clark, nose guard Thomas Gore and outside linebacker Jamil Muhammad.

“Those guys have worked hard and really elevated their game,” Elliott said. “Jamil has really stepped up, and I feel like he is going to be one of the dominant rushers we have. He works hard, he’s a great leader for us and he does things with a purpose.”

At tight end, a spot left thin by the graduation of Roger Carter, the Panthers have seen the ascendance of sophomores Kris Byrd and Ahmon Green. They will get most of the playing time behind sixth-year senior Aubry Payne.

The Panthers have a pair of all-conference running backs returning in Tucker Gregg and Jamyest Williams, but much of the spring was spent getting reps for Marcus Carroll, who likely could start for many Sun Belt teams.

“He may be the headliner for us offensively,” Elliott said. “He has had a phenomenal spring. It’s hard to believe we have so many talented running backs, and one through four or five, they’re all playmakers. That’s good for a head coach who likes to run the football a little bit.”

More depth has been established on the experienced offensive line, too. Bryson Broadway, a transfer from Eastern Illinois, will start at right tackle, and Montavious Cunningham, a redshirt freshman from Clarke Central, will start at left tackle. Avery Reese has had a good spring at center.

“Broadway has really stepped up,” Elliott said. “He’s got great spirit. He’s really competitive. He’s knowledgeable and athletic. It’s exciting to bring him in here to a group that’s already got great experience.”