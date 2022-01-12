Hamburger icon
Georgia State to play Thursday night, but Saturday’s game canceled

Georgia State's Nelson Phillips scores on a slam dunk in the Panthers' loss to Mercer in Macon on Dec. 4, 2021. Phillips scored 19 points in the 83-77 loss. (Daniel Wilson photo/Courtesy of Georgia State Athletics)
Georgia State's Nelson Phillips scores on a slam dunk in the Panthers' loss to Mercer in Macon on Dec. 4, 2021. Phillips scored 19 points in the 83-77 loss. (Daniel Wilson photo/Courtesy of Georgia State Athletics)

Credit: Daniel Wilson (Wilson Action Photo)

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Georgia State’s game Thursday will be played as scheduled, but Saturday’s game was canceled because of COVID-19 protocols.

Georgia State (6-6, 0-1 Sun Belt) will meet South Alabama (10-5, 0-2) in Mobile, Ala., at 9 p.m. Thursday on ESPN2. The game can be heard locally on WRAS-FM 88.5.

But Saturday’s game at Troy was canceled because of COVID issues within the Trojans’ program. It is Georgia State’s fourth conference game to be canceled this season. None of the canceled games will be rescheduled, per Sun Belt policy.

The Panthers play at home again Tuesday against Appalachian State.

