Georgia State to play Thursday night, but Saturday’s game canceled

Georgia State (6-6, 0-1 Sun Belt) will meet South Alabama (10-5, 0-2) in Mobile, Ala., at 9 p.m. Thursday on ESPN2. The game can be heard locally on WRAS-FM 88.5.

But Saturday’s game at Troy was canceled because of COVID issues within the Trojans’ program. It is Georgia State’s fourth conference game to be canceled this season. None of the canceled games will be rescheduled, per Sun Belt policy.