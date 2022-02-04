Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Georgia State tight end Aubry Payne given seventh season of eligibility

Tight end Aubry Payne of Georgia State catches a pass against Army at Georgia State Stadium on Oct. 19, 2019. (Todd Drexler/Georgia State Athletics)

caption arrowCaption
Tight end Aubry Payne of Georgia State catches a pass against Army at Georgia State Stadium on Oct. 19, 2019. (Todd Drexler/Georgia State Athletics)

State Sports Report
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

The Georgia State football team got a boost when two-time all-conference tight end Aubry Payne was granted a seventh season of eligibility by the NCAA.

“This is huge,” Payne said. “A lot of people put a lot of time and a lot of work to make this happen, and I want to thank them all.”

Payne has 47 receptions for 541 yards and 13 touchdowns in three seasons at Georgia State. He holds the school record for most touchdown receptions for a tight end and is tied for fourth among all receivers. In 2021 he caught 25 passes, seven for touchdowns, and had a career-high eight receptions for 109 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Ball State in the Camellia Bowl.

A 6-foot-4, 235-pound native of Locust Grove, Payne began his career at Western Carolina in 2016, where he made the Southern Conference All-Freshman team, but played only one game in 2017 because of injury and sat out the 2018 season after transferring to Georgia State.

Payne earned his degree in sociology in December 2021 and plans to pursue a graduate degree in sports administration, with the long-term goal of becoming a coach.

“I wanted to come back to be here for my teammates because I feel like I can help this team do something that we’ve never done before, and I wanted to continue my education and my football career.”

Payne, who got married shortly after the season ended, will turn 25 in October and become the oldest player in the program’s history.

About the Author

Follow Stan Awtrey on facebook

Stan Awtrey has been covering sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1977. He currently writes about high school sports, Georgia State University athletics and golf.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Georgia State’s winning streak ends in mistake-filled loss to Troy
15h ago
Atlanta Dream re-sign Monique Billings
Georgia State’s defense rises up in second consecutive win
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top