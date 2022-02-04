Georgia State tight end Aubry Payne given seventh season of eligibility

“This is huge,” Payne said. “A lot of people put a lot of time and a lot of work to make this happen, and I want to thank them all.”

Payne has 47 receptions for 541 yards and 13 touchdowns in three seasons at Georgia State. He holds the school record for most touchdown receptions for a tight end and is tied for fourth among all receivers. In 2021 he caught 25 passes, seven for touchdowns, and had a career-high eight receptions for 109 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Ball State in the Camellia Bowl.