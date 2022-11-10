Georgia State signs two state champions, including a 7-footer

“What we’re getting in D.K. is an extremely athletic, skilled 7-footer who can do a little bit of everything,” Hayes said. “D.K. brings a level of tenacity, togetherness, attention to detail and work ethic that I think this program, moving forward, is going to be built on.”

Ferguson averaged 12.9 points for the balanced Warriors team that won its final 18 games and claimed the suburban Augusta school’s first state championship.

“Malik Ferguson is tough as old nails,” Hayes said. “His style of play fits how we want to play, and the level of intensity that he has shown at Grovetown is going to translate well to our level.”