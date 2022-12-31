Georgia State shows growth in win over South Alabama

The Panthers then scored the first six points of the second half on a pair of 3-point shots by Ja’Heim Hudson that seemed to course-correct the game. The first gave GSU the lead that it never relinquished.

Hudson tried deflect the credit. “I just had to test the waters a little bit,” he said.

But teammate Dwon Odom nodded his head to affirm the importance of the two baskets. “We went on a roll after that,” Odom said.

Georgia State led by as many as 12, only to have South Alabama cut the lead to three points for the third time with 2:49 remaining. Following a timeout, the Panthers scored on their next three possessions before South Alabama could score again, and the margin was up to nine points.

“One thing that helped was getting stops,” Odom said. “As long as we got stops, we were very positive about winning the game. Great second half. We were able to stay together, and we just kept running the score up and defending. That’s what we’re about.”

Georgia State (8-6, 1-1 Sun Belt) got 18 points from Odom, 18 points and 11 rebounds from Hudson, 13 points from Mann and 10 points from Tucker. Hudson had his third double-double of the season.

South Alabama (6-8, 0-2) was led by Greg Parham with 15 points and Owen White with 14. Seven-footer Kevin Samuel, the leading active NCAA rebounder, had 11 on Saturday and passed Paul Milsap of Louisiana Tech (a former Hawks star) and Lawrence Roberts of Mississippi State to enter the top 50 with 1,178.

South Alabama was without leading scorer Isaiah Moore (18.1 points per game), who took a hard fall in Thursday’s loss to Georgia Southern and hurt his tailbone.

“One thing we did today was stay together,” Odom said. “We were able to regroup. We stayed focused and prepared like we were supposed to. The coaches got us prepared, and we were able to get the win.”

Georgia State has two-game trip next week, with conference games at Louisiana-Monroe on Thursday and Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday.