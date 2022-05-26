Georgia State sets times for first four football games

Kickoff for the South Carolina game Sept. 3 has been set for 7:30 p.m. at Williams-Brice Stadium. The game will be shown on ESPN-Plus and the SEC Network-Plus.

The game holds much interest for the Panthers. Coach Shawn Elliott is a native of South Carolina and served as interim coach for the Gamecocks when Steve Spurrier stepped down in 2015. There are 18 South Carolinians on the GSU roster, including quarterback Darren Grainger.