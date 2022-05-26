Georgia State sets times for first four football games

Georgia State has learned the starting times for its first four football games, including the much-awaited season opener at South Carolina and the home opener against North Carolina.
Kickoff for the South Carolina game Sept. 3 has been set for 7:30 p.m. at Williams-Brice Stadium. The game will be shown on ESPN-Plus and the SEC Network-Plus.
The game holds much interest for the Panthers. Coach Shawn Elliott is a native of South Carolina and served as interim coach for the Gamecocks when Steve Spurrier stepped down in 2015. There are 18 South Carolinians on the GSU roster, including quarterback Darren Grainger.
Georgia State’s home opener Sept. 10 against North Carolina will start at noon and be shown on ESPNU, one of at least three nationally televised games for the Panthers. North Carolina will be the first Power 5 conference team to play at Center Parc Stadium.
Georgia State also announced the Sept. 17 home game against Charlotte will be played at 7 p.m. and shown on ESPN-Plus.
The Sun Belt Conference opener against Coastal Carolina at Center Parc will be at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22, a nationally televised Thursday night game that will be shown on ESPNU. Previously announced was a Wednesday night game against Appalachian State on Oct. 19 on ESPN2.
