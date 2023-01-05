BreakingNews
Georgia State releases opponents, some dates for 2023 football schedule

State Sports Report
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

Georgia State will open its football season Aug. 31 against Rhode Island, the school announced Thursday.

The school released its list of opponents for next season, including dates for the four nonconference games on the schedule. The Panthers will play Connecticut (which is coached by former Falcons coach Jim Mora) at home Sept. 9 and at Charlotte on Sept. 16. Also, the schedule features an SEC opponent, at LSU on Nov. 18.

Georgia State’s Sun Belt Conference schedule features home games against Appalachian State, James Madison, Marshall and Troy and road games against Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Louisiana-Lafayette and Old Dominion.

According to Georgia State, the Sun Belt will release the full conference schedule, including dates for all games, March 1.

The Panthers will face both participants from this season’s Sun Belt Championship game, Troy and Coastal Carolina. Troy defeated the Chanticleers 45-26 for the championship with its bowl victory against Texas-San Antonio and finished the season at 12-2, the conference’s best record.

Georgia State will face four of the top five Sun Belt teams this season, based on final overall record, in Troy, James Madison, Coastal Carolina and Marshall. Only South Alabama is missing from that group.

2023 Georgia State football schedule

Home opponents

Rhode Island (Aug. 31)

Connecticut (Sept. 9)

Appalachian State (TBA)

James Madison (TBA)

Marshall (TBA)

Troy (TBA)

Road opponents

Charlotte (Sept. 16)

LSU (Nov. 18)

Coastal Carolina (TBA)

Georgia Southern (TBA)

Louisiana-Lafayette (TBA)

Old Dominion (TBA)

Note: The release of the full schedule is set for March 1.

GHSA to discuss instant replay, seating requirements, NIL deals
