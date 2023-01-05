Georgia State releases opponents, some dates for 2023 football schedule

The school released its list of opponents for next season, including dates for the four nonconference games on the schedule. The Panthers will play Connecticut (which is coached by former Falcons coach Jim Mora) at home Sept. 9 and at Charlotte on Sept. 16. Also, the schedule features an SEC opponent, at LSU on Nov. 18.

Georgia State’s Sun Belt Conference schedule features home games against Appalachian State, James Madison, Marshall and Troy and road games against Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Louisiana-Lafayette and Old Dominion.