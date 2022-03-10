Georgia State promotes Trent McKnight to offensive coordinator

Georgia State has wasted little time in finding a new offensive coordinator, promoting Trent McKnight to the position left vacant when Josh Stepp took a job at Louisville.
McKnight, who has been the Georgia Tech receivers coach the past five years, will be offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. McKnight has produced six all-Sun Belt Conference receivers and three of the top receivers in school history, among them current Seattle Seahawks receiver Penny Hart.
In 2020 he was nominated for the Frank Broyles Award, which goes to the nation’s top assistant coach.
McKnight played safety for and graduated from Samford. He worked there as an assistant, serving the role of pass-game coordinator and run-game coordinator.
Stepp was named offensive coordinator in January to replace Brad Glenn, who took a position as quarterbacks coach and pass-game coordinator at Virginia Tech. Stepp left to coach tight ends at Louisville.
Georgia State has two other assistants positions to fill because of last-minute departures. Eman Naghavi, the running backs coach, and defensive line coach Travian Robertson both left to join the staff at Tulane.
