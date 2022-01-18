Georgia State promotes Josh Stepp to offensive coordinator

Josh Stepp, one of coach Shawn Elliott’s original hires in 2017, was promoted to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Georgia State.
Stepp primarily has coached tight ends, but also has worked with running backs and served as recruiting coordinator. He replaces Brad Glenn, who resigned after three seasons to become quarterbacks coach at Virginia Tech.
“Coach Stepp is an outstanding coach who has earned this opportunity to be our offensive coordinator,” Elliott said. “We’ve established a strong identity on offense that we look to continue, and we can’t wait to get back on the practice field.”
Stepp helped develop tight ends Roger Carter and Aubry Payne, who combined for five all-Sun Belt honors. He helped the offense produce the top three scoring figures in school history and three of the top total offense marks over the past three years. In 2019 he was chosen for the American Football Coaches Association’s 35 Under-35 Leadership Institute.
Stepp is a native of Pelion, S.C., and enjoyed a record-setting career as quarterback at Newberry College, where he finished his career as the school’s career leader in passing yards, touchdowns and completions. He recently was inducted into the school’s athletic Hall of Fame.
He was head coach at two South Carolina high schools -- Dreher and Lexington, which he took to the championship game.
Trent McKnight, the receivers coach the past five years, has added passing-game coordinator to his title. McKnight was nominated for the 2020 Frank Boyles Award given annually to the nation’s top assistant coach.
Eman Naghavi, the offensive line coach, will move to running backs coach and special-teams coordinator. Dan Ellington will take over as tight ends coach.
Georgia State went 8-4 in 2021 and defeated Ball State in the Camellia Bowl.
