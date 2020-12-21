Georgia State places 14 on All-Sun Belt team

Shamarious Gilmore became Georgia State’s first four-time All-Sun Belt Conference selection as the Panthers place a school-best 14 on the team that was announced Monday.
Gilmore, a senior from Riverdale, was joined on the first team by kicker Noel Ruiz, a graduate transfer from Wilson, N.C.
Gilmore is a four-year starter who has started 46 straight games and helped the offense average 32 points and 220 yards rushing over the last two seasons. He was a third-team selection in 2019 and honorable mention in 2017 and 2018.
Ruiz led the conference in scoring and field-goal percentage. He hit 11 of 14 field goals and 30 of 31 extra points and leads the conference with 7.9 points per game. The North Carolina A&T transfer ranks sixth among active FBS kickers with 313 career points.
Named to the second team were receiver Sam Pinckney, defensive end Hardrick Willis, cornerback Quavian White and freshman safety Antavious Lane. Making the third team were tight end Roger Carter, running back Destin Coates, linebacker Jordan Strachan and nose guard Dontae Wilson. Earning honorable mention nods were receiver Cornelius McCoy, center Malik Sumter and linebackers Blake Carroll and Trajan Stephens-McQueen.
It was the third year McCoy has been honored and the second time that Willis, Wilson, Carter and Sumter have made the list.
Georgia State will play Western Kentucky in the LendingTree Bowl on Saturday in Mobile, Ala.