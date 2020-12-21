Georgia State places 14 on All-Sun Belt team

Gilmore, a senior from Riverdale, was joined on the first team by kicker Noel Ruiz, a graduate transfer from Wilson, N.C.

Gilmore is a four-year starter who has started 46 straight games and helped the offense average 32 points and 220 yards rushing over the last two seasons. He was a third-team selection in 2019 and honorable mention in 2017 and 2018.