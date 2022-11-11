Georgia State may be getting its final crack at Georgia Tech

This may be the last chance GSU (1-0) has to play Tech (1-0) for a while. No discussions have taken place to continue the series.

“Room (on the schedule) becomes more of an issue at times and fitting things in,” Pastner said. “So as of right now, there’s been no discussions or talks to continue after this year.”

The resumption of hostilities has provided two epic games. Georgia State won 123-120 in four overtimes in 2020, the longest and highest-scoring game in the history of the Panthers’ program. It was GSU’s first win over an ACC opponent. Tech won 72-62 in overtime in 2021, with the Jackets rallying from a late six-point deficit to force the overtime.

Both teams won their season openers Monday and played better in the second half. Georgia State led by eight at halftime and went on to a 76-59 win over Coastal Georgia. Tech was tied with Clayton State at the half, but finished strong with a 93-63 win.

Hayes said the improvement in his team was evident from one half to the other. The starting lineup included three transfers, one freshman and one holdover from last season, and the quality of play got better as the players grew more accustomed to each other during a game situation. Ja’Heim Hudson, who had the most returning minutes among the GSU players, produced his second career double-double.

“As a coach, when you recognize growth, that’s huge,” Hayes said. “Part of maturing is being able to control your emotions and control the environment you place yourself in from a mental standpoint. That’s going to be a continuing thought with me in terms of how I interact with our guys and how can they handle the emotions that happen with a game.”

Tech had a great shooting night in the second half against Clayton State, making 61.8%. Lance Terry, a transfer from Gardner-Webb, scored 16 and made four 3-pointers. Rodney Howard had his fourth career double-double, with 15 points and 13 rebounds. The Yellow Jackets expect 6-foot-8 Jordan Meka to be available after missing the opener with an injury.

“I think we have good shooters, good basketball players,” Pastner said. “What we lack in certain areas, we make up for in others, so I’m excited to see how the season continues to progress. I think we’ll keep getting better as the season goes forward.”

Pastner likes what he saw from Georgia State in the opener.

“We’re going to have to play really well to have an opportunity to win the game,” Pastner said. “Georgia State is a really good team. They play hard, they’re well-coached and they’ve got a lot of good players. We know it’s going to be a great atmosphere there.”

The basketball game presents an interesting scenario, since each school have a home football game earlier in the day. Tech hosts Miami at 3:30 p.m., and Georgia State hosts Louisiana-Monroe at 1 p.m.