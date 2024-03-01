Georgia State learns 2024 schedule, will open Dell McGee era at Georgia Tech

After previously learning their conference and non-conference opponents, Georgia State learned Friday when they will play those teams in the 2024 season.
The first game of the Dell McGee era will come Aug. 31 only a few miles from home, at Bobby Dodd Stadium against Georgia Tech. After that comes four consecutive home games for the Panthers, including an SEC foe in Vanderbilt on Sept. 14 and the GSU rivalry game against Georgia Southern on Sept. 28, which is Georgia State’s Sun Belt Conference opener.
McGee was hired last week to replace coach Shawn Elliott, who left for an assistant coach job at South Carolina in a move that allowed him to return home and be with his family. McGee had been an assistant coach at Georgia since he was hired in 2016 to Kirby Smart’s first coaching staff, and he was a successful high school coach at Carver High in Columbus, among other jobs.
McGee’s first game at the Panthers’ Center Parc Stadium home is scheduled for Sept. 7 against Chattanooga.
After their four-game home stretch, the Panthers play their next four games on the road, starting with a Thursday night game on national TV, at Marshall on Oct. 17.
2024 GEORGIA STATE SCHEDULE
Aug. 31 at Georgia Tech
Sept. 7 vs. Chattanooga
Sept. 14 vs. Vanderbilt
Sept. 28 vs. *Georgia Southern
Oct. 12 vs. *Old Dominion
Oct. 17 at *Marshall (Thursday)
Oct. 26 at *Appalachian State
Nov. 2 at Connecticut
Nov. 9 at *James Madison
Nov. 16 vs. *Arkansas State
Nov. 23 at *Texas State
Nov. 30 vs. *Coastal Carolina
*- Sun Belt game
