Georgia State lands 10 preseason All-Sun Belt choices

Georgia State, which was 6-4 and won the LendingTree Bowl last season, returns 11 starters from the team that averaged a school-record 33.3 points per game. The Panthers return nine starters from a defense that ranked seventh in the nation in sacks, with 35.

Named to the first team were running back Destin Coates, guard Shamarious Gilmore, receiver Sam Pinckney and kicker Noel Ruiz. Second-team selections were tight end Roger Carter, receiver Cornelius McCoy, defensive linemen Hardrick Willis and Dontae Wilson, and defensive backs Antavious Lane and Quavian White.