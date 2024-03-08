BreakingNews
State Sports Report

Georgia State knocked out of Sun Belt Conference Tournament

Georgia State's Lucas Taylor also had six rebounds. File photo

Credit: Daniel Wilson

Credit: Daniel Wilson

Georgia State's Lucas Taylor also had six rebounds. File photo
33 minutes ago

Lucas Taylor scored 20 points for the Panthers but Georgia State lost to Marshall 86-74 Thursday night in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament in Pensacola, Fla.

Kamdyn Curfman and Kevon Voyles scored 30 each for No. 10 seed Marshall, which plays No. 2 seed James Madison in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Georgia State (14-17), the No. 7 seed, also got 19 points from Toneari Lane. Leslie Nkereuwem finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

Curfman added five rebounds and three steals for the Thundering Herd (13-19).

Voyles went 12 of 24 from the floor, including 4-for-9 from 3-point range, and 2-for-4 from the foul line.

The Thundering Herd snapped a six-game losing streak.

Marshall took the lead with 3:30 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Voyles led his team in scoring with 17 points in the first half to help put the Thundering Herd up 41-36 at the break.

Marshall extended its lead to 63-52 during the second half, fueled by a 13-3 scoring run. Curfman scored 18 points in the second half.

