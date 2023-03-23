X

Georgia State hires defensive coordinator

Chad Staggs joins Panthers staff from Coastal Carolina

Georgia State hired Chad Staggs as defensive coordinator on coach Shawn Elliott’s staff.

Staggs spent the past four seasons in the same role at Coastal Carolina, coaching for Jamey Chadwell, who left for Liberty after the 2022 season.

“We’re thrilled to be able to add someone with Chad Staggs’ experience and talents as our defensive coordinator,” Elliott said in a news release from the school. “I’ve known Chad for a long time, and he is someone I trust and respect. I’m happy to welcome Chad and his family to Georgia State University and our football program.”

While defensive coordinator for the Chanticleers, Staggs coached inside linebackers from 2019-20 and safeties the past two seasons. He was defensive coordinator and coached the safeties at Furman from 2017-18. Earlier in his career, he spent time as defensive coordinator at Delta State, North Greenville and Charleston Southern.

