Georgia State has high expectation for transfer lineman Tyden Ferris

“So, we went from a college-town vibe to the city of Atlanta, where it’s an eight-lane super-highway,” Ferris said. “It’s crazy here, but the weather … they had a huge snowstorm up there, and here it’s like 80 degrees and I’m sweating.”

Ferris answered one of the big holes left on the offensive line when six-year starter Pat Bartlett graduated. Holt discovered Ferris had entered the transfer portal, was the first to contact him and made a scholarship offer within 15 minutes of their initial conversation.

Ferris checked a lot of boxes for Georgia State. He had the size – 6-foot-5, 310 pounds – and the experience, having started the past two seasons. He has the grades, too, achieving the academic all-conference team twice. And he has the strength that coach Shawn Elliott wants in his linemen.

“He’s a very mature man,” Elliott said. “He was very business-like right away. He was one of the strongest members of our team right off the bat, and he’s stepped in there and hasn’t missed a beat. He’s made a difference in our football team.”

Ferris liked the idea of coming to an offense that embraces the run game. The Panthers ranked No. 1 in rushing in the Sun Belt Conference and No. 14 in NCAA Division I last season, at 214.2 yards per game. Ferris is expected to be a mainstay in helping retain that reputation.

“One of the big things that brought me here was knowing that the head coach was an old offensive line coach,” Ferris said. “So I’ve got two coaches coaching me every day, which I really liked.”

This spring, Ferris is learning the offensive terminology for his new school and has embraced his role on the line.

“Any time you’ve got a hard worker and you’ve got a veteran-like mentality, you’re going to fit in, and he’s done a nice job,” Elliott said. “I think all our players around here respect him for how hard he works. It’s hard to gain that respect that quickly, but he’s done it.”

Georgia State will have its spring game March 9 at Center Parc Stadium.