Georgia Southern routs Louisiana Tech in New Orleans Bowl

Werts scored one of his touchdowns on a designed QB run that covered 37 yards. His two other rushing TDs came from a yard out.

“It definitely feels good to go out on top with my guys,” Werts said. “You’re only as good as your last game, and if this is my last game, then I feel good about it.”

Georgia Southern (8-5) came up with four interceptions — including two near its own goal line in the first quarter. Safety Justin Birdsong intercepted two passes — the first against Louisiana Tech starter Aaron Allen and the second against reserve JD Head in the third quarter.

“It was a big game for us,” said Birdsong, noting that his team was motivated by hearing that Louisiana Tech (5-5), which is in Conference USA, had won 18 straight against current Sun Belt Conference members. “It was definitely a statement to go out there and do what we did.”

The Eagles came in averaging 262 yards rushing and finished with 322 against Louisiana Tech.

Malik Murry broke off a 43-yard run on the opening drive to set up Werts’ first short TD run. Gerald Green’s 55-yard run in the fourth quarter highlighted his 108-yard, one-TD performance. Werts finished with 71 yards rushing.

“I didn’t want Shai to have to go out with an injury and I don’t think he wanted to either,” Lunsford said. “Super proud of him, proud of how he was able to end his career here.”