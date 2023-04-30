X

Georgia connections in 2023 NFL draft

State Sports Report
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
55 minutes ago

This year, 32 players with ties to Georgia high schools and colleges were selected in the NFL draft, three fewer than last year. As was the case last year, six players were taken in the first round. Here is the list:

First round (6)

No. 3, Texans, Will Anderson Jr., OLB, Alabama (Dutchtown HS)

No. 9, Eagles, Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

No. 12, Lions, Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama (Dalton HS)

No. 14, Steelers, Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia (Lithonia HS)

No. 28, Bengals, Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson (Hillgrove HS)

No. 30, Eagles, Nolan Smith, OLB, Georgia (Calvary Day School)

Second round (4)

No. 41 (10th in round), Cardinals, BJ Ojulari, DE, LSU (Marietta HS)

No. 45 (14th), Lions, Brian Branch, DB, Alabama (Sandy Creek HS)

No. 46 (15th), Patriots, Keion White, DE, Georgia Tech

No. 60 (29th), Bengals, DJ Turner, DB, Michigan (North Gwinnett HS)

Third round (6)

No. 77 (14th), Rams, Byron Young, DL/LB, Tennessee (Georgia Military College)

No. 79 (16th), Colts, Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina (North Gwinnett HS)

No. 82 (19th), Buccaneers, YaYa Diaby, DL, Louisville (North Clayton HS, Georgia Military College)

No. 88 (25th), Jaguars, Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn (Callaway HS)

No. 92 (29th), Chiefs, Wanya Morris, OT, Oklahoma (Grayson HS)

No, 93 (30th), Steelers, Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia

Fourth round (4)

No. 105 (3rd), Eagles, Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

No. 116 (14th), Packers, Colby Wooden, DE, Auburn (Archer HS)

No. 128 (26th), Rams, Stetson Bennett, QB, Georgia (Pierce Co. HS)

No. 134 (32nd), Vikings, Jay Ward, S, LSU (Colquitt Co. HS)

Fifth round (8)

No. 145 (10th), Panthers, Jammie Robinson, DB, Florida State (Lee Co. HS)

No. 165 (30th), Bears, Terell Smith, DB, Minnesota (South Gwinnett HS)

No. 168 (33rd), Cardinals, Owen Pappoe, LB, Auburn (Grayson HS)

No. 170 (35th), Raiders, Christopher Smith, DB, Georgia (Hapeville Charter)

No. 171 (36th), Buccaneers, Payne Durham, TE, Purdue (Peachtree Ridge HS)

No. 173 (38th), 49ers, Robert Beal, OLB, Georgia (Peachtree Ridge HS)

No. 174 (39th), Rams, Warren McClendon, OL, Georgia (Brunswick HS)

No. 175 (40th), Rams, Davis Allen, TE, Clemson (Calhoun HS)

Sixth round (1)

No. 193 (16th), Commanders, Chris Rodriguez, RB, Kentucky (Ola HS)

Seventh round (3)

No. 218 (1st), Bears, Travis Bell, DL, Kennesaw State

No. 237 (20th), Seahawks, Kenny McIntosh, RB, Georgia

No. 258 (41st), Bears, Kendall Williamson, S, Stanford (Brookwood HS)

