Gailey, Narduzzi pair to win Peach Bowl challenge

The team of Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi and former Georgia Tech head coach Chan Gailey won the 2023 Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge at Reynolds Lake Oconee on Tuesday. The pair won the event, which used the Stableford scoring system, with birdies on holes 16 through 18. The winners earned $32,000 for their respective charities.
The collegiate coach golf event featured a field of 18 current and former college football coaches, playing in nine two-man teams. They competed for a share of a $300,000 charity purse.
Narduzzi and Gailey finished with a combined score of 44 points. They defeated the teams of Dabo Swinney and Paul Johnson and well as Dino Babers and Rick Neuheisel, who both tied for second place with a final score of 42. Narduzzi and Gailey tallied six total birdies and an eagle.
The results were:
First place: 44 points
Pat Narsuzzi (Pitt), UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, $32,500
Chan Gailey (Georgia Tech), Fellowship of Christian Athletes- Georgia Region, $32,500
Second place: 42 points
Dino Barber (Syracuse), Dick Tomey Legacy Fund- Positive Coaching Alliance, $20,000
Rick Neuheisel (Colorado, Washington, UCLA), Wedgewood Charity, $20,000
Second place: 42 points
Dabo Swinney (Clemson), All In Team Foundation, $20,000
Paul Johnson (Navy, Georgia Tech), Paul and Susan Johnson Family Foundation, $20,000
Fourth place: 41 points
Urban Meyer (Bowling Green, Utah, Florida, Ohio State), Urban And Shelley Meyer Family Foundation, $15,000
Dan Mullen (Mississippi State, Florida), Mullen Family 36 Foundation, $15,000
Fifth place: 40 points
Kirby Smart (Georgia), Kirby Smart, The Kirby Smart Family Foundation, $12,500
Steve Spurrier (Duke, Florida, South Carolina), HBC Foundation, $12,500
Fifth place: 40 points
Shane Beamer (South Carolina), The Beamer Family Foundation, $12,500
Tom O’Brien (Boston College, NC State), National Medal of Honor Leadership & Education Center, $12,500
Seventh place: 40 points
Eliah Drinkwitz (Missouri), CarePortal, $10,000
Jim Grobe (Ohio, Wake Forest, Baylor), Fisher DeBerry Foundation, $10,000
Seventh place: 40 points
Jeff Monken (Army), Legacies Alive, $10,000
Randy Edsall (Maryland, UConn), Edsall Family Foundation, $10,000
Ninth place: 34 points
Mike Norvell (Florida State), Keep Climbing Family Foundation, $10,000
Bobby Johnson (Vanderbilt), Sea Island Habitat for Humanity, $10,000
