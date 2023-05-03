X

Gailey, Narduzzi pair to win Peach Bowl challenge

State Sports Report
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The team of Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi and former Georgia Tech head coach Chan Gailey won the 2023 Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge at Reynolds Lake Oconee on Tuesday. The pair won the event, which used the Stableford scoring system, with birdies on holes 16 through 18. The winners earned $32,000 for their respective charities.

The collegiate coach golf event featured a field of 18 current and former college football coaches, playing in nine two-man teams. They competed for a share of a $300,000 charity purse.

Narduzzi and Gailey finished with a combined score of 44 points. They defeated the teams of Dabo Swinney and Paul Johnson and well as Dino Babers and Rick Neuheisel, who both tied for second place with a final score of 42. Narduzzi and Gailey tallied six total birdies and an eagle.

The results were:

First place: 44 points

Pat Narsuzzi (Pitt), UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, $32,500

Chan Gailey (Georgia Tech), Fellowship of Christian Athletes- Georgia Region, $32,500

Second place: 42 points

Dino Barber (Syracuse), Dick Tomey Legacy Fund- Positive Coaching Alliance, $20,000

Rick Neuheisel (Colorado, Washington, UCLA), Wedgewood Charity, $20,000

Second place: 42 points

Dabo Swinney (Clemson), All In Team Foundation, $20,000

Paul Johnson (Navy, Georgia Tech), Paul and Susan Johnson Family Foundation, $20,000

Fourth place: 41 points

Urban Meyer (Bowling Green, Utah, Florida, Ohio State), Urban And Shelley Meyer Family Foundation, $15,000

Dan Mullen (Mississippi State, Florida), Mullen Family 36 Foundation, $15,000

Fifth place: 40 points

Kirby Smart (Georgia), Kirby Smart, The Kirby Smart Family Foundation, $12,500

Steve Spurrier (Duke, Florida, South Carolina), HBC Foundation, $12,500

Fifth place: 40 points

Shane Beamer (South Carolina), The Beamer Family Foundation, $12,500

Tom O’Brien (Boston College, NC State), National Medal of Honor Leadership & Education Center, $12,500

Seventh place: 40 points

Eliah Drinkwitz (Missouri), CarePortal, $10,000

Jim Grobe (Ohio, Wake Forest, Baylor), Fisher DeBerry Foundation, $10,000

Seventh place: 40 points

Jeff Monken (Army), Legacies Alive, $10,000

Randy Edsall (Maryland, UConn), Edsall Family Foundation, $10,000

Ninth place: 34 points

Mike Norvell (Florida State), Keep Climbing Family Foundation, $10,000

Bobby Johnson (Vanderbilt), Sea Island Habitat for Humanity, $10,000

