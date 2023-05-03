Gailey, Narduzzi pair to win Peach Bowl challenge

The collegiate coach golf event featured a field of 18 current and former college football coaches, playing in nine two-man teams. They competed for a share of a $300,000 charity purse.

Narduzzi and Gailey finished with a combined score of 44 points. They defeated the teams of Dabo Swinney and Paul Johnson and well as Dino Babers and Rick Neuheisel, who both tied for second place with a final score of 42. Narduzzi and Gailey tallied six total birdies and an eagle.