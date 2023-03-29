Four of world’s top hurdlers coming to Atlanta

“I am looking forward to the inaugural adidas Atlanta City Games,” said Amusan who represents Nigeria but competed collegiately for the University of Texas El Paso. “It’s going to be great to be so close to the fans.”

World record holder Holloway will headline the men’s hurdle competition. Holloway, who holds the record in the 60m hurdles indoors, also has the second fastest 110m hurdle time in history (12.81). Holloway has won the last two World Championships in the 110m hurdles as well as the 2022 World Indoor Championship title in the 60m hurdles.

Holloway will face familiar competition in fellow American Trey Cunningham. Cunningham was the NCAA Champion both indoors and outdoors last year before claiming his silver medal at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene.

The adidas Atlanta City Games will feature sprint and hurdle competitions held on specially-built, elevated track. It also includes middle distance events on the streets surrounding Centennial Olympic Park as well as a pole vault competition. The meet is free and open to spectators. It will also be broadcast live on adidas’s YouTube channel.