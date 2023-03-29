X

Four of world’s top hurdlers coming to Atlanta

State Sports Report
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Grant Holloway. Tobi Amusan. Trey Cunningham. Kendra Harrison.

Four of the world’s top hurdlers will compete in the inaugural adidas Atlanta City Games, organizers announced Wednesday. The meet will be held in Atlanta’s Centennial Olympic Park on May 6.

Holloway and Amusan are reigning World Champions. Cunningham is a World silver medalist. Harrison is an Olympic silver medalist.

“I’m excited to compete at the adidas Atlanta City Games,” said Harrison, the former world record holder in the 100m hurdles, in a statement. “Being from North Carolina, a lot of my family will get to drive up and watch me do what I love on the streets of Atlanta.”

It was Amusan who toppled Harrison’s world record with a time of 12.12 in the semifinals at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene last year. She would go on to win the gold medal in a wind-aided 12.06. Amusan’s spectacular season continued as she won her second consecutive gold medal in the Commonwealth Games. She was also part of Nigeria’s gold medal-winning 4x100 relay team.

“I am looking forward to the inaugural adidas Atlanta City Games,” said Amusan who represents Nigeria but competed collegiately for the University of Texas El Paso. “It’s going to be great to be so close to the fans.”

World record holder Holloway will headline the men’s hurdle competition. Holloway, who holds the record in the 60m hurdles indoors, also has the second fastest 110m hurdle time in history (12.81). Holloway has won the last two World Championships in the 110m hurdles as well as the 2022 World Indoor Championship title in the 60m hurdles.

Holloway will face familiar competition in fellow American Trey Cunningham. Cunningham was the NCAA Champion both indoors and outdoors last year before claiming his silver medal at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene.

The adidas Atlanta City Games will feature sprint and hurdle competitions held on specially-built, elevated track. It also includes middle distance events on the streets surrounding Centennial Olympic Park as well as a pole vault competition. The meet is free and open to spectators. It will also be broadcast live on adidas’s YouTube channel.

