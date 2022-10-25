Former walk-on Tucker Gregg on verge of becoming Georgia State’s rushing leader

Gregg often has set the pace by owning the first series. He ran six times for 40 yards on the 11-play opening drive Oct. 19 against Appalachian State and scored a touchdown. He did the same two games before that against Army, running on six of the first 13 plays of the opening drive for 40 yards to set up a field goal.

Most of Gregg’s yardage comes between the tackles and has helped him earn the nickname “Tucker the Trucker” for his hard-charging style. But once Gregg breaks the line, he has enough speed to take it to the end zone. He had a 57-yard touchdown against Auburn last season and clinched this year’s win over Army with a late 56-yard touchdown run.

“It’s a great story,” said Chad Brewer, who was Gregg’s football and track coach at Murray County High School. “Hard-working kid from a small town with a big dream, gets a chance and sets records. It sounds like it could be a movie.”

Gregg made the high school team as a ninth grader – “We knew he was going to be special,” Brewer said – and reshaped his body by getting stronger in the weight room. Gregg went on to rush for 1,669 yards as a junior and totaled 4,623 yards for his career. He had two 300-yard games, with a best of 341.

But Brewer still had trouble drumming up interest in Gregg, largely because of his 5-foot-10 frame.

“I had Division III schools, NAIA schools tell me his highlight film wasn’t that impressive,” Brewer said. “Georgia State finally gave him an opportunity, and they love him.”

“He does things the right way,” Elliott said. “He sets a great example for all the people across sports in life. He is a true, true man. He’s the backbone.”

Gregg leads the team with 553 yards and seven touchdowns this season. He is part of productive group of tailbacks that include Jamyest Williams (413 yards) and Marcus Carroll (271 yards), with quarterback Darren Grainger (396) dangerous on his feet.

“We’ve got to be disciplined,” Old Dominion coach Ricky Rahne said. “The critical component is us all working together in order to stop the run. It’s not a one-man show. It’s everybody doing their job, and that will give us the best chance.”

Old Dominion is the first of the four new Sun Belt teams that the Panthers will face. The schools both began their programs in 2010 and were members of the Colonial Athletic Association. Old Dominion has won all three meetings, but the teams haven’t played since 2012 at the Georgia Dome.

The Monarchs have a pair of high-profile players in receiver Al Jennings, who had five 100-yard receiving games and leads the nation with 905 receiving yards, and running back Blake Watson, who has put up back-to-back 100-yard games and has 622 yards rushing with five touchdowns.

On defense, Old Dominion leads the Sun Belt in sacks and had seven against Georgia Southern. Linebacker Jason Henderson broke his own school record with 22 tackles against Southern and averages 16 per game.