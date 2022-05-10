Former Hawks CEO helps bring fast-paced college rugby event to Kennesaw State

Caption Bernie Mullin is the founder and chairman of The Aspire Group, a sports and entertainment marketing and ticket-sales agency based in Atlanta. (Aspire Group photo) Credit: The Aspire Group Credit: The Aspire Group Caption Bernie Mullin is the founder and chairman of The Aspire Group, a sports and entertainment marketing and ticket-sales agency based in Atlanta. (Aspire Group photo) Credit: The Aspire Group Credit: The Aspire Group

The rugby tournament at Kennesaw State will include more than 120 matches in three divisions across two days. Games will be played at Fifth Third Bank Stadium and additional fields from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The event will feature teams from as far away as the West Coast and as near as Cobb County’s Life University. The teams, representing 49 different colleges and universities, were chosen by USA Rugby’s Collegiate Council, Mullin said. The men’s teams play as club sports on the college level, while some women’s team play as an NCAA emerging sport, he said.

Mullin’s partners on the event are Los Angeles-based sports and live entertainment agency AEG and Atlanta real-estate executives and rugby enthusiasts David Branch and Armand Vari.

“(Branch and Vari) asked me to help them put together a rugby business because they wanted to give back to the sport,” Mullin said. “We created a company called ‘National Rugby 7s’ to develop the sport in America. We believe it is a sport that can be very much embraced by Americans because it’s very fast, high-scoring and athletic.

“It’s perfect for today’s short attention span.”

The organizers don’t see the collegiate event as a one-time deal for metro Atlanta.

“We’re hoping it will grow and will be here permanently -- for the next 10 years, minimum,” Mullin said.

A festival-like atmosphere at Fifth Third Bank Stadium during the weekend will include vendor booths, a party zone and a family/kids interactive area. Players and coaches will stay in on-campus housing for the event.

Mullin said he expects attendance of 5,000 to 7,000 per day. Tickets are for sale at www.r7cc.rugby/.