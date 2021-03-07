Fewer questions to answer this spring for Georgia State

Part of the problem may be solved by the addition of Shamar McCollum, who transferred from Wake Forest. McCollum (6-foot-4, 235 pounds) is a slightly larger version of Strachan, which may give the staff more options to use him against the run. It’s one of the few puzzles that will be addressed this spring.

“We’ll see exactly where he does fit,” Elliott said. “He’s got a rush-type demeanor. I think he’ll be a complete player, but until we put on the pads, we really don’t know.”

Another spring reveal will be more playing time at running back for Jamyest Williams, who came to the program as a potential lockdown cornerback, but instead found a spot at tailback. Williams, a transfer from South Carolina, learned on the fly last season, showed flashes of breakaway ability and wound up with 47 carries for 253 yards.

“Jam is definitely going to be one of the more interesting stories,” Elliott said. “Last fall he didn’t have a whole understanding of the offense. This time he does. He’s bulked up, gotten bigger, faster and stronger. I think he’s going to push all the backs in the room. He may be one of the most explosive players on the offensive side of the ball. He’s quick as a cat and hard for guys to bring down.”

Panthers running back Destin Coates scores a touchdown against Georgia Southern Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Georgia State Stadium in Atlanta. Georgia State won 30-24. (Christina Matacotta/For the AJC) Credit: Christina Matacotta Credit: Christina Matacotta

This spring Williams will be butting heads against tailbacks Destin Coates, Tucker Gregg and Marcus Carroll for playing time. Coates led the team with 769 rushing yards and overcame a midseason arc that featured some untimely fumbles. Gregg ran for 468 yards, most of them between the tackles.

Unlike last year, the quarterback starter has been determined. Quad Brown earned the job in 2020 and wound up passing for 2,278 yards and being named MVP of the LendingTree Bowl. But Elliott said there will be competition at the position with talented redshirt freshman Mikele Colasurdo and Furman transfer Darren Grainger.

“Quad isn’t a guy who we’re going to be able to sit on the sideline because he’s got a year under his belt,” Elliott said. “He’s not a seasoned veteran quite yet. We’re more comfortable than we were last year, but there will be competition, and I look forward to seeing all three work.”

The Georgia State offense averaged a school-record 33.3 points while going 6-4 last season. The entire offensive line returns, including all-Sun Belt Conference guard Shamarious Gilmore, and a deep receiving corps that includes top receivers Sam Pinckney, Cornelius McCoy and Central Florida transfer Ja’cyais Credle.

Georgia State will hold its spring game April 16 at Center Parc Stadium.