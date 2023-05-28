Fan guide: Everything to know about 2023 Atlanta Dream season

The Atlanta Dream open the home portion of their 2023 season on Sunday after starting with two away games. The play five straight games at home.

Here is a fan’s guide to the Dream, which play home games at the Gateway Center Arena.

Tickets: Season and single-game tickets may be purchased through Ticketmaster. Fans can go to https://dream.wnba.com/tickets/. Fan experience packages for groups of 25 or more are available.

Arena: The Gateway Center Arena at College Park is located at 2330 Convention Center Concourse in College Park. The Gateway Center Arena was a clear bag policy. Guests may carry one back that is clear plastic, vinyl or PVC no larger than 12″x6″x12″. Guests may carry a small clutch no larger than 4.5″x6.5″ subject to search. Backpacks, purses and diaper bags are not permitted. The arena is cashless, including parking. All major credit cards, except Discover Card, are accepted. Apple Pay and other apps are not accepted at this time.

Parking: The Gateway Center Arena & GICC parking area is five conjoined surface parking lots accessible at the east and west entrances during high-volume events. Payment will need to be made at kiosks prior to exiting the lot. For more information, please visit https://gatewaycenterarena.com/getting-here/parking/. Pre-paid parking is now available through Ticketmaster. Go to Ticketmaster.com or the Ticketmaster app and search for “Atlanta Dream parking” and select game.

TV: Bally Sports South will provide season-long coverage. Nine Friday night games will also air nationally on ION TV, beginning with the Dream’s June 2nd home game against the Las Vegas Aces. The Dream also have four games air on CBS Sports Network, two games on ESPN and eight on NBA TV. A number of games will be available for fans to stream as well, with two Twitter games, three on Amazon Prime Video, and three streaming through ESPN3. For Bally Sports the broadcast crew will be Angel Gray as play-by-play announcer and LaChina Robinson and Tabitha Turner will split time as analysts.

Schedule: The Dream will play 20 regular season home games and 20 regular season away games (40 games total). Go to https://dream.wnba.com/schedule to view complete schedule.

Giveaways: At select games throughout the year, fans can expect to find T-shirts, trading cards and other Dream swag at their seats or handed out at the entrances before the game starts.

Theme games: The following is the schedule for theme games.

June 6 - Praise ATL

June 23 - Sneakerhead Night

June 30 – Pride Night

July 18 – ‘90s Night

July 25 – Superhero Night

July 30 - Tribute to John Lewis / Back to School Night

Aug. 6 – Taste of the Southside

Aug. 22 – Divine Nine

Aug. 29 - HBCU