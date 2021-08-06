Excitement high at Georgia State’s opening practice

All the quarterbacks took their turn throughout the rotation, with returning starter Quad Brown and backups Mikele Colasurdo and Darren Grainger all getting reps. Brown’s confidence has never been higher, but he is being pushed by the competition.

“The thing that excites me the most is the potential and talent that we have,” Brown said. “I feel like that talent and that continuity is going to make us special.”

The running back group of Destin Coates, Tucker Gregg, Jamyest Williams and Marcus Carroll looked quick and determined. The receiving corps showed its depth, from all-conference players like Sam Pinckney and Cornelius McCoy to old hands like Roger Carter and Terrance Dixon.

The defensive guys had to dial back the aggression, but it was obvious that guys like safety Antavious Lane, inside linebacker Blake Carroll, outside linebacker Jontrey Hunter and nose guard Dontae Wilson came ready to play.

“It’s the first day, so we’re trying to get as many reps as possible for every player out there,” Elliott said. “We try to give everyone an opportunity to get out there and taste the game of football, have everyone get out there and play.”

Elliott was in midseason form, too. From popping into the offensive huddle to speak with all-conference guard Shamarious Gilmore to taking a spot on the defensive line during a drill to punting the ball, the coach was ever present.

“I’m trying,” he said. “I can’t ask those guys to go to work if I don’t work.”

Saturday’s practice will be open to the public at 10 a.m. Fans can park in the Green Lot, enter Gate 7 and sit in the East stands to watch. There will even be an opportunity afterward for members of Pounce’s Kids Club to participate in a punt, pass and kick competition on the field.

Georgia State opens the season on Sept. 4 at home against Army.