Ex-Bulldog Isner among Atlanta Open winners

Former University of Georgia star John Isner won his round of 32 match at the Atlanta Open at Atlanta Station on Tuesday.
Isner, the sixth seed, beat Jeffrey John Wolf 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-4.
Here’s more results from the tournament:
Christopher O’Connell, Australia, def. Denis Kudla, United States, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, def. Mackenzie McDonald, United States, 7-6 (3), 7-5.
Taylor Fritz (5), United States, def. Evgeny Donskoy, Russia, 6-3, 6-4.
Benoit Paire (7), France, def. Yasutaka Uchiyama, Japan, 7-5, 6-7 (2), 6-4.
Brandon Nakashima, United States, def. Trent Bryde, United States, 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-4.
Jack Sock, United States, def. Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-5.
Men’s Doubles Round of 16
Steve Johnson, United States, and Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow, United States, 6-4, 7-5.