Ex-Bulldog Isner advances in Atlanta Open

Former University of Georgia standout John Isner beat Jack Sock in the round of 16 at the Atlanta Open Thursday at Atlantic Station.
Isner, the sixth seed, prevailed 7-6 (6), 6-4.
Christopher O’Connell upset No. 2 seed Jannik Sinner 7-6 (7), 6-4.
Emil Ruusuvuori beat Benoit Paire 4-6, 6-4, 3-0, retired, and Cameron Norrie defeated Nick Kyrgios 6-1, 6-4.
Here’s results from the men’s doubles quarterfinals:
Matt Reid and Alexei Popyrin, Australia, def. Ken Skupski and Luke Bambridge (1), Britain, 3-6, 6-4, 10-6.
Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, def. Matthew Ebden and John-Patrick Smith (4), Australia, 6-3, 3-6, 11-9.
Reilly Opelka, United States, and Jannik Sinner, Italy, def. Benoit Paire, France, and Treat Conrad Huey, Philippines, 7-6 (4), 6-4.