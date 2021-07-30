ajc logo
Ex-Bulldog Isner advances in Atlanta Open

John Isner is the No. 6 seed in Atlanta. AP file photo
Caption
John Isner is the No. 6 seed in Atlanta. AP file photo

Credit: AP

State Sports Report
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 1 hour ago

Former University of Georgia standout John Isner beat Jack Sock in the round of 16 at the Atlanta Open Thursday at Atlantic Station.

Isner, the sixth seed, prevailed 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Christopher O’Connell upset No. 2 seed Jannik Sinner 7-6 (7), 6-4.

Emil Ruusuvuori beat Benoit Paire 4-6, 6-4, 3-0, retired, and Cameron Norrie defeated Nick Kyrgios 6-1, 6-4.

Here’s results from the men’s doubles quarterfinals:

Matt Reid and Alexei Popyrin, Australia, def. Ken Skupski and Luke Bambridge (1), Britain, 3-6, 6-4, 10-6.

Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, def. Matthew Ebden and John-Patrick Smith (4), Australia, 6-3, 3-6, 11-9.

Reilly Opelka, United States, and Jannik Sinner, Italy, def. Benoit Paire, France, and Treat Conrad Huey, Philippines, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

