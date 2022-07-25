Eight Georgia State players named to preseason All-Sun Belt team

Explore 2022 Georgia State football schedule

Three-time all-conference selection Malik Sumter, who’s also on the watch list for the Rimington Trophy presented annually to college football’s best center, earned first-team honors along with Panthers defenders Blake Carroll (linebacker) and Antavious Lane (defensive back).

Five Georgia State players were named to the second team: running back Tucker Gregg, offensive linemen Travis Glover and Pat Bartlett, tight end Aubry Payne and defensive lineman Thomas Gore.