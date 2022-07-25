ajc logo
X

Eight Georgia State players named to preseason All-Sun Belt team

Georgia State coach Shawn Elliott has eight players on the preseason All-Sun Belt teams. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Credit: AP

Combined ShapeCaption
Georgia State coach Shawn Elliott has eight players on the preseason All-Sun Belt teams. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Credit: AP

State Sports Report
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

Georgia State, which has played in three straight bowl games and four in five seasons under coach Shawn Elliott, placed eight players on the 2022 preseason All-Sun Belt Conference team.

Explore2022 Georgia State football schedule

Three-time all-conference selection Malik Sumter, who’s also on the watch list for the Rimington Trophy presented annually to college football’s best center, earned first-team honors along with Panthers defenders Blake Carroll (linebacker) and Antavious Lane (defensive back).

Five Georgia State players were named to the second team: running back Tucker Gregg, offensive linemen Travis Glover and Pat Bartlett, tight end Aubry Payne and defensive lineman Thomas Gore.

Georgia State, which ended the 2021 season with a 51-20 win over Ball State in the Camellia Bowl, opens the 2022 season Sept. 3 at South Carolina. The Sept. 10 home opener against North Carolina will be the first game at Center Parc Stadium against a Power Five opponent.

About the Author

AJC Sports
Editors' Picks
Atlanta United must fix issues if it hopes to make MLS playoffs2h ago
Falcons have major concerns heading into training camp
2h ago
Bud Peterson revisits Georgia Tech’s role in last realignment frenzy
2m ago
Atlanta United shut out by L.A. Galaxy
14h ago
Atlanta United shut out by L.A. Galaxy
14h ago
Rhyne Howard paces Dream in road loss against Storm
18h ago
The Latest
Coco Gauff defeats Taylor Townsend in opening exhibition match
14h ago
Rhyne Howard paces Dream in road loss against Storm
18h ago
Aari McDonald reaping benefits of offseason with local trainer Robert Swain
Featured
Ryan Coogler attends a panel for Marvel Studios on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in San Diego. Marvel debuted the trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," directed by Coogler, at the event. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Credit: Richard Shotwell

Marvel unveils trailer for ‘Black Panther’ sequel, honors late Chadwick Boseman
Monkeypox cases continue to rise in Georgia
Former private school students seeking $345M over alleged sexual abuse
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top