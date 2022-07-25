Eight Georgia State players named to preseason All-Sun Belt team

Georgia State, which has played in three straight bowl games and four in five seasons under coach Shawn Elliott, placed eight players on the 2022 preseason All-Sun Belt Conference team.
Three-time all-conference selection Malik Sumter, who’s also on the watch list for the Rimington Trophy presented annually to college football’s best center, earned first-team honors along with Panthers defenders Blake Carroll (linebacker) and Antavious Lane (defensive back).
Five Georgia State players were named to the second team: running back Tucker Gregg, offensive linemen Travis Glover and Pat Bartlett, tight end Aubry Payne and defensive lineman Thomas Gore.
Georgia State, which ended the 2021 season with a 51-20 win over Ball State in the Camellia Bowl, opens the 2022 season Sept. 3 at South Carolina. The Sept. 10 home opener against North Carolina will be the first game at Center Parc Stadium against a Power Five opponent.
