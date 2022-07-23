Duluth’s Sara Im falls in semifinals of U.S. Girls’ Junior

Im was up by two holes after winning No. 2 with a par and No. 6 with a birdie, but Wilson responded with back-to-back birdies at No. 7 and 8 and the match was even through nine holes. Wilson took a two-hole advantage by winning the 11th and 12th holes and closed the match with a birdie on the 16th.

Im qualified as the No. 18 seed by shooting 73-72 in stroke play. Im defeated Reagan Southerland, who attends Atlanta’s Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School, 3 and 1 in the first round, eliminated Katie Li of New Jersey 3 and 2 in the second round, and beat Grace Kilcrease of Arkansas 3 and 2 in the third round. Im defeated Fion Xi of New Zealand 1 up in the quarterfinals earlier Friday.