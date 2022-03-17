Drivers eager to see new-look Atlanta Motor Speedway

“I’m looking forward to getting down there,” Elliott said. “I have a buddy who was flying and said he’d seen it from the air going into the little airport by the track. But I haven’t seen it myself. Just talking to them, you can tell it’s more narrow than it used to be. That’s the first thing everybody says.”

Elliott added he felt that it was “time for a change in Atlanta.” He acknowledges the old track ran its course, and he’s happy to be part of the new era beginning.

Alex Bowman, who won the Pennzoil 400 earlier this month in Las Vegas, is going for his first win at AMS. Bowman loved the old track, but is eager to see the new version. He promises the drivers will “put on a heck of a show.”

“It’s going to be super interesting,” he said. “Atlanta was an amazing race track, so much fun, had some great runs there last year. I think it’s going to be completely different than it’s ever been, obviously. They’ve turned it into a smaller superspeedway, go in there with the superspeedway package, and basically, probably going to pack race for the most part.

“So it’s different and really interesting to see how it plays out on a smaller track than Daytona or Talladega. The same package and mindset of those two tracks. So I’m looking forward to it and go in there and figuring it out.”

The QuikTrip 500 has been held annually since 1960. Ryan Blaney was the 2021 winner, and after finishing fourth in the Ruoff Mortgage 500 last weekend, he’s considered a favorite to win at AMS again. Seventeen drivers have won the QuikTrip 500 multiple times, with 10 doing so twice.