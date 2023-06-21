X

Dream’s winning streak ends with road loss to Dallas

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

State Sports Report
By News services
22 minutes ago

The Atlanta Dream’s winning streak ended at three games with an 85-73 loss to the Dallas Wings in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday night.

Cheyenne Parker and Rhyne Howard each scored 15 points for the Dream (5-6).

Natasha Howard scored 23 points and Arike Ogunbowale added 21 for Dallas, which ended a three-game losing streak.

Dallas went ahead 63-38 in the third quarter after scoring 11 straight points. Atlanta missed its first six field goals of the period, but rallied in the fourth behind rookie Taylor Mikesell, who scored seven points in four minutes to get the Dream within 80-67 with 4:07 left.

Dallas made five of its next six free throws to secure an 85-69 and seal the game.

Kalani Brown had 11 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks for Dallas (5-6). Satou Sabally scored 10 points despite 2-of-11 shooting and Teaira McCowan had nine points and 11 rebounds in her first game since the season opener.

Ogunbowale, who was coming off a career-high 41 points on Saturday, scored 16 points in the first half and Natasha Howard added 10 to help Dallas build a 43-32 lead. Howard finished with 20-plus points for the fourth time this season.

Ogunbowale was ejected with 1:42 left in the fourth quarter after receiving two technical fouls while on the bench. Ogunbowale signed an autograph for a fan while heading to the locker room.

