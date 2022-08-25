Dream’s Rhyne Howard selected as WNBA Rookie of the Year

The honor was merely a formality after the guard’s outstanding first season with the Dream. The WNBA made the announcement Thursday.

Howard, the No. 1 overall pick out of Kentucky, was named the league’s Rookie of the Month four straight times – in May, June, July and August. She was also named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week in May and was named to the WNBA All-Star Game. You can’t argue with those credentials.