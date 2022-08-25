ajc logo
X

Dream’s Rhyne Howard selected as WNBA Rookie of the Year

Dream guard Rhyne Howard, the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA draft, was selected as the WNBA Rookie of the Year on Thursday. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Combined ShapeCaption
Dream guard Rhyne Howard, the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA draft, was selected as the WNBA Rookie of the Year on Thursday. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

State Sports Report
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
46 minutes ago

Rhyne Howard is the WNBA Rookie of the Year – not that it is a surprise to anyone.

The honor was merely a formality after the guard’s outstanding first season with the Dream. The WNBA made the announcement Thursday.

Howard, the No. 1 overall pick out of Kentucky, was named the league’s Rookie of the Month four straight times – in May, June, July and August. She was also named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week in May and was named to the WNBA All-Star Game. You can’t argue with those credentials.

Howard played in 34 games in leading the Dream to a 14-22 record and just short of the playoffs. She averaged 16.2 points (11th overall in the league), 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals. Howard also set the rookie record with 85 3-pointers in a first season.

Howard was selected as the WNBA Rookie of the Year by The Associated Press last week. She is the second player to win the award with the Dream, joining Angel McCoughtry (2009).

The Dream traded up to the top spot in the 2022 WNBA draft to select Howard, a three-time first-team All-American and two-time SEC Player of the Year at Kentucky.

Joining Howard on the All-Rookie team were Washington’s Shakira Austin, Indiana’s Queen Egbo, Chicago’s Rebekah Gardner and Indiana’s NaLyssa Smith.

Howard received 53 votes from a national panel of 56 sportswriters and broadcasters. Austin received two votes and Smith received one vote.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks
‘It’s fun’: Before games, Braves players share a love of crossword puzzles 5h ago
Can the Braves find room for both Ozzie Albies and Vaughn Grissom?
23h ago
Braves broadcasters will rejoin fans in stands next week
22h ago
Geoff Collins shifting substitution strategy for Georgia Tech’s defense
3h ago
Geoff Collins shifting substitution strategy for Georgia Tech’s defense
3h ago
Injury report: Falcons’ Drake London remains out of practice
19h ago
The Latest
Georgia State linebacker tackles the campus clothing business
Georgia State basketball to host Georgia Tech at new arena Nov. 12
Georgia State’s veteran offensive line centered around Malik Sumter
Featured
July 6, 2020 Atlanta:. Atlanta police and sanitation crews finished removing protesters and their belongings from outside the Wendy’s on Monday July 6, 2020 where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by an officer last month. The last concrete barricade was put in place around noon. Some of the protesters milled nearby while a worker from the BP gas station next door pulled boards off the windows. Monday’s cleanup followed a violent holiday weekend that started Saturday night when 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was fatally shot while sitting in a car near the restaurant. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms denounced the violence in an emotional press conference at police headquarters in which she and Turner’s family urged people to come forward with information about the girl’s killers. About 9:30 a.m. Monday, uniformed officers and multiple workers in neon attire tossed flowers and other items from a makeshift memorial outside the Wendy’s into garbage bags. The site has served as ground zero for protests since Brooks was shot in the parking lot following an attempted DUI arrest in the drive-thru line June 12. The restaurant was destroyed during a large protest the next day. Three people have been arrested on arson charges in connection with the incident. JOHN SPINK/JSPINK@AJC.COM

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

OPINION: Closing this case doesn’t fix bigger problem
21h ago
Biden’s student loan forgiveness: What we know (and what we don’t)
21h ago
Primary takeaways: Abortion politics, DeSantis flexes muscle
22h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top