Dream’s Rhyne Howard named to WNBA All-Star Game

Rhyne Howard made the WNBA All-Star Team after all.

Howard was named as an injury replacement on Tuesday. She will join Atlanta Dream teammates Allisha Gray and Cheyenne Parker on Team Wilson for the game on Saturday. It’s the second all-star bid for Howard in her two-year career. She will replace the Washington Mystics’ Elena Delle Donne.

Howard is only the fourth player in Atlanta Dream history to earn multiple All-Star bids, and the selection marks only the third time the team has had three players in the game. This is the third straight year the Dream have at least one all-star.

This season, Howard ranks 10th in the league in scoring with 18.7 points per game. The 2022 Rookie of the Year is now averaging 24.2 points during the Dream’s current five-game winning streak, which includes a career-high 43 points vs. the Los Angeles Sparks on July 2 and 32 points at the Chicago Sky on July 9.

The All-Star Game will be held in Las Vegas with an 8:30 p.m. ET start. It will air on ABC.

Gray and Parker will also compete for Team Dream in the Skills Challenge on Friday.