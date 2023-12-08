Dream’s Rhyne Howard coaching next generation at University of Florida

Howard, 23, is less than two years removed from having to balance classes with playing fierce competition in the SEC. Now, in her role coaching at the University of Florida, Howard is helping Gators athletes tackle on- and off-the-court challenges.

She’s among several current WNBA players who have assisted college programs during the offseason in recent years, joining other high-profile players such as the Chicago Sky’s Kahleah Copper and the New York Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu.

A lifelong Florida fan, Howard attended alumni weekend each year with her mom growing up. Her mother, R.J. Avery, played for the Gators from 1987-91 and still holds multiple program records.

Florida coach Kelly Finley said the university took its time filling the vacant coaching position, wanting someone who valued hard work, discipline and being a good role model. Howard proved to be the perfect fit, Finley said.

Howard said she wasn’t interested in playing overseas, and the role at Florida allowed her to be part of the college game and use her management degree. Avery provided input on the job as well, with Howard recalling them talking about how she could expand her leadership skills and set a good example.

Howard is only a few years older than most of Florida’s players and even played against some of them while at Kentucky, including junior guard Alberte Rimdal.

Rimdal said she and her teammates were “starstruck” when they heard Howard was joining the staff. Howard was a big topic in scouting conversations as the Wildcats’ best player during her college days, Rimdal said. Now, less than two years later, she helps the Gators scout their opponents.

“It’s improved all of our games,” Rimdal said. “She’s just that good. She’s a WNBA All-Star, (Team USA) MVP — you name it.”

Finley said it’s a “tremendous asset” having Howard on the court during practice, walking players through when to utilize tactics like pushing into a screen or forcing a player in a certain direction. Howard excels at coming off screens and never getting sped up, Finley said, and it’s been valuable for the Gators to watch Howard and try these skills,

Rimdal said Howard also creates “purposeful” drills. Howard provides advice each day on little aspects of the game, Rimdal said, like about what to look for coming off a screen and how to find the right options.

The biggest challenges of competing against Howard in practice: her speed and ability to do practically any move or play, Rimdal said.

Has constantly competing against the Gators challenged Howard?

“They have their days,” Howard said. “I don’t want to hype them up too much because then they’re going to get comfortable. But I’m really proud of them.”

Howard’s growth in Gainesville likely is more mental than physical. She said she’s learned how to better manage different personalities and has tried to consistently be a good example.

Finley has seen the growth during the three months Howard has been at Florida. She’s improved as a coach and leader, Finley said. Her embrace of mindfulness was also an unexpected but positive development for the program, Finley said, especially amid a long road stand in December.

“How do you create that time to disconnect?” Finley said. “Paint by numbers, a mindfulness coloring book, a Rubik’s cube – different things like that to stay off social media, limit the chaos, limit the outside noise and focus on the task in front of you.”

It’s a mindset that Howard found helpful in her later years at Kentucky, she said, disconnecting from social media because of the “heavy weight” it can cause.

Howard said she never had a coach just one or two years older than her, but remembered having a good relationship with coach Amber Smith at Kentucky who was young and easy to connect with.

Now, Howard is becoming a similar figure for Florida’s players. Rimdal said Howard provides advice and brings a competitive edge to practice each day.

“She’s always positive, smiling,” Rimdal said. “She seems like she has a great relationship with everyone.”

The support is mutual.

“They have a lot of respect for me and I have a lot of respect for them,” Howard said. “As long as I keep it a two-way street, they’ll realize what it takes to get to where I’m at or wherever they want to go.”

Howard said college basketball is changing, and soon she won’t have much to say based on her own SEC experience. Regardless, Howard is an SEC legend – and her dedication may help the Gators make some noise in their competitive conference this season.