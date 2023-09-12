Dream’s Haley Jones named to AP’s All-Rookie First Team

The Dream’s Haley Jones was named to the Associated Press WNBA All-Rookie First Team, it was announced Tuesday.

In her first season, the sixth overall pick out of Stanford appeared in all 40 Dream games and totaled 149 points (3.7 per game), 94 rebounds (3.1), 93 assists (3.1), 16 steals (0.5) and 12 blocks (0.4). She scored a career-high 23 points against the Aces on Aug. 22.

Jones is the second consecutive Dream player to be named to the All-Rookie team. Rhyne Howard was honored last year.