Dream’s Courtney Williams named WNBA All-Star

The Dream’s Courtney Williams was named a WNBA All-Star on Wednesday. It will be the first All-Star appearance for the guard.
Williams will be part of Team WNBA that will play the U.S. National Team on July 14 in Las Vegas.
The initial selection of the All-Stars was conducted through a combination of voting by fans (50%), current WNBA players (25%) and a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters (25%) that closed this week. The top 36 vote-getters who are not members of the USA Basketball roster were provided to WNBA head coaches, who determined the 12 players who will play for the Team WNBA. Coaches were not permitted to vote for players from their own team. Each coach was required to submit votes for five frontcourt players, three guards, and four additional players at any position.
Lisa Leslie and Tina Thompson will serve as co-head coaches of Team WNBA and will determine the starters.
Williams is in her sixth season and second with the Dream. She is averaging a career-high 17.1 points per game this season. She led all WNBA guards in rebounding (7.1) last season.